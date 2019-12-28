Councillor awards recognise levity, absurdity
Council might not have run like clockwork in 2019; in fact, there were many times it did not run at all. But our councillors continued to entertain us throughout, so we thought they deserved awards
Voiceless Award..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.