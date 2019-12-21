Action-packed weekend in Nelson Mandela Bay

It’s a sizzling summer in Nelson Mandela Bay with various fun family activities on as well as a bumper-to-bumper events calendar.

Here are some events to look out for this weekend.

Siphokazi “Chef Sipho” Mdlankomo invites foodies in the Bay to join her at the Boardwalk Festival Lawns on Saturday at 9am — free of charge.

“Walala wasala [you snooze you lose], don’t miss out on the event.

“Join me in the kitchen as we prepare traditional gourmet meals,” Mdlankomo said.

At 10am holidaymakers can make their way to the Windsong Summer Bohemian Market.

The market has a wide offering of food, for both vegans and vegetarians, as well as music.

Entry is free and the market is at 142 Villiers Road in Walmer.

It’s a 12-hour party — 3pm to 3am — at the all-white gqom trap juice event at The Gallery on Produce in Produce Street, with more than 20 DJs lined up to keep young house lovers dancing.

Catch Prime Circle at The Bru Bar in Heugh Road from 6pm until late.

The Chilli Boys take on Supersport United on Saturday at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, with the game kicking off at 8.10pm.

The Summer Nathi calendar continues on Sunday with a Christmas Picnic in the Park at Happy Valley starting at 5pm.

Holiday makers can enjoy music, Christmas carols and a feature film.

Micasa is at the Bay Summer Fest on Sunday afternoon, which will be at The Gallery on Produce at 12pm to 10pm.

The Bay Summer Fest line up is a combination of national artists with some of the best local offerings.

DJ Kent will be closing off the show with headliners Micasa.

Other performances include Timo ODV and Da Capo.

Don’t miss out on fun activities happening around the Bay this weekend.

Other events in the Summer in NMB programme include the eMandulo Cultural and Music Festival which will take place on Saturday at the Uitenhage Central Field and the Uitenhage Picnic at Willow Dam on December 23.