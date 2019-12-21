‘Leaders, parents must help stop initiation deaths’
Why are so many initiates dying at initiation schools in the eastern part of the Eastern Cape?
Eastern Cape co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC Xolile Nqatha says he believes it is because traditional leaders and the parents of the young men are not playing an active role in ensuring the process is safe...
