Chippa United chase early Christmas present
Chippa United will be chasing an early Christmas present when they face Supersport United in an Absa Premiership fixture at the Nelson Mandela Stadium on Saturday (8.15pm).
The fixture will be the Port Elizabeth football side’s last game for 2019 as the season breaks for the first leg...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.