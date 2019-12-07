Ponzi accused ‘not murderers or rapists — why not give them bail?’

Two Port Elizabeth men who allegedly swindled R21m from investors, leaving them down-and-out just before Christmas, should not be compared with murderers or rapists, and they should be given bail, their lawyers submitted on Friday.



Stockbrokers Michael Rathbone, 31, and Leon Lewitton, 29, will hear their fate on Thursday next week when the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court hands down its decision on bail...

