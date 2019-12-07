Chippa ready for City, says Maziya

After putting so much hard work into their previous games, Chippa United want to build on their success before the Absa Premiership takes a break.



The Chilli Boys will be out to add to their points tally when they face Cape Town City on Saturday, at the Athlone Stadium (6pm)...

