Two-month delay in sentencing of two for double murder

The sentencing of two men convicted of murdering two people and the attempted murder of four others was delayed in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Friday after it emerged that probation officers’ reports were outstanding.

Bradley Berges, 23, and Given Cornelius, 27, were convicted on the charges, as well as the illegal possession of firearms and ammunition, in October after judge Irma Schoeman found that the state had proved its case beyond reasonable doubt.

The court found that the pair had stormed a Dinsmore Street, Schauderville house where a group of people had gathered for an “after tears” party following the funeral of alleged gangster Keith Bowkers.

During the November 4 2017 shooting rampage, just after 9pm, Reagan Russell, 16, and Regan Fourie, 21, were shot dead and four others were injured.

On Friday, prosecutor Rafiq Ahmed told the court that probation officers’ reports in respect of both Berges and Cornelius were outstanding.

“There is certain information which needs to be followed up, emanating from information gathered during the [probation officers’] initial meetings with the accused,” Ahmed said.

Schoeman postponed the matter to January 27 for pre-sentencing arguments to be heard.