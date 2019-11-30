Top honours for innovative Bay companies

Two Port Elizabeth companies scooped top honours at the National Advance Manufacturing Innovation Awards this week.

They are Rubber Nano Products, which got the industry advancement in advanced manufacturing, and Acoustex, which received the export proficiency in advanced manufacturing award.

Three other Nelson Mandela Bay firms were also recognised for their innovative approach towards their businesses, clinching the No 2 spot.

They are Rhino Lighting (silver for innovation in advanced manufacturing), Provolution (silver for most promising start-up or newcomer) and Tofaa (most promising start-up or newcomer finalists).

The innovations by Rubber Nano Products, Rhino Lighting, Provulation and Tofaa are being developed through the Propella Business Incubator, which is based in Port Elizabeth.

Propella business incubation manager Anita Palmer said: “We are thrilled that Propella played a role in the success of these ventures.

“We applaud the winners for their tenacity, innovation and obvious passion for their technologies, and look forward to continuing our support of their growth and commercialisation.”

Andy Radford from awards co-ordinator the Mandela Bay Composites Cluster, which is an element of the Annual African Advanced Manufacturing and Composites Show, said the awards submissions were an indication of the capability SA has to operate and excel in Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies.

“There was once again a high standard of entry and it is clear that SA companies need not stand back internationally. What is critical is that we widen the base of companies operating at this global standard and that is what in part the awards aim to do,” Radford said.