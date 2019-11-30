The ultimate foodie farmstays
If you’re an ardent foodie, where better place to take some time out than on a working farm?
From an avocado farm in Limpopo to vineyards in the Western Cape, here are five inspiring spots that cater for couples, kids and four-legged friends.
WESTERN CAPE
Saronsberg Vineyard Cottages, Tulbach
Hemmed in on three sides by the Obiqua, Winterhoek and Witzenberg mountain ranges, the Tulbagh basin enjoys a Mediterranean climate that is ideal for viticulture, with a range in terroir resulting in an impressive diversity of distinctive wines.
At Saronsberg Vineyard Cottages, guests can stay in the midst of the action on a working wine farm.
With six self-catering cottages — each sleeping two to four people — Saronsberg offers comfortable simplicity for those after peace, quiet and perhaps an early morning hike.
And because Saronsberg is pet-friendly, fur-kids are welcome to join in the fun, too.
Book via the Saronsberg website.
Dunstone Estate, Wellington
Nestled in the leafy Wellington wine region, Dunstone Country Estate has something for everyone.
This working wine farm has four separate accommodation options — including stand-alone suites, a honeymoon cottage, a self-catering family unit and the Manor House for larger groups.
Ideal for those who want to experience country life without losing out on luxury, each property is beautifully furnished, with spacious bathtubs and classic finishes, paired with private swimming pools and even the occasional hot tub.
The estate also has its own restaurant, where guests may sample its excellent wines and relaxed country-style fare, while kids are kept entertained with a newly-built play area.
Book via the Dunstone Estate website.
Enon House, Robertson
The perfect place to commemorate a special occasion, Enon House is the about-to-be-launched accommodation offering on Zandvliet wine estate in the Robertson Valley.
Located close to Ashton and somewhat off the beaten track, the guest house’s hilltop setting affords an almost 360° view around sprawling vineyards and citrus groves.
Featuring five en suite bedrooms, an elegant lounge, dining room and functional kitchen, the house is made for entertaining, with a large veranda, pool and braai area, making this spot perfect for a big gathering of family and friends.
Zandvliet’s own Kalkveld Lounge tasting room and stoep makes for a relaxing venue to sample the estate’s famed Shiraz wine and Clemengold gin over a cheese platter.
Enon House is not yet listed as accommodation, as it will be launched early in 2020, but keep an eye on the Zandvliet website for when bookings open.
KWAZULU-NATAL
Beverley Country Cottages, Dargle
Located in the lush KwaZulu-Natal Midlands, Beverley Country Cottages offer an escape into total relaxation.
The four self-catering cottages sleep between two and six people each, and the East Wing rooms in the old Manor House come standard with breakfast.
LIMPOPO
Frida’s View Cottage, Magoebaskloof
Situated on Tupelo Honey Farm, a working avocado and tree nut farm that also produces excellent honey, Frida’s View Cottage offers accommodation for four people in the heart of a forest.
En suite bedrooms, a fully equipped kitchen, braai area, outdoor shower and plunge pool overlook sprawling mountain views, and peace is assured.
Tupelo Honey Farm also has its own glass art studio on site and visitors can buy the colourful creations made there as well as nuts, avocados and herbs grown on the farm.
Book via the Frida’s View Cottage website.