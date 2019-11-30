The ultimate foodie farmstays

If you’re an ardent foodie, where better place to take some time out than on a working farm?

From an avocado farm in Limpopo to vineyards in the Western Cape, here are five inspiring spots that cater for couples, kids and four-legged friends.

WESTERN CAPE

Saronsberg Vineyard Cottages, Tulbach

Hemmed in on three sides by the Obiqua, Winterhoek and Witzenberg mountain ranges, the Tulbagh basin enjoys a Mediterranean climate that is ideal for viticulture, with a range in terroir resulting in an impressive diversity of distinctive wines.