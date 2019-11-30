Search continues for missing NMU student

The search for 23-year-old NMU student, Keanan Bouwer, who has been missing since Wednesday, continues after his car was found abandoned off Fordyce Road, near Settlers Park in Walmer.

The third-year psychology student was last seen by his family on Wednesday, when he left his home in Heath Park, near Bethelsdorp, at 11am to go to university.

He later sent a message to his mother informing her that he was going to the cricket at St George’s Park, which was the last time that she had any contact with him.

Speaking for the family, Liscka Hendricks, 33, said the family had been searching for him, with the hope he would be found safe.

“This is so painful, we hope and believe that he will be found alive,” she said.

She said Bouwer’s friends had told the family they had gone out to White Tiger in Summerstrand but had not seen him after that.

“We will continue to look for him, his car was found abandoned and we don’t want any negative thoughts,” she said.

Police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu said Bouwer was reported missing at the Bethelsdorp police station.

She said his Opel Corsa was found abandoned off Fordyce Road, and it would seem had been there since Wednesday evening.

“The car was locked and does appear to be tampered with,” Naidu said.

She added that Bouwer was last seen wearing blue floral denim shorts, a black hoodie, a black Michael Jackson T-shirt and a multicoloured pair of Adidas sneakers.

Anyone who can assist in locating Bouwer or may know of his whereabouts is asked to contact Capt Kobus Williams of the Bethesldorp police on 071-475-1955 or the Bethelsdorp police station on 041-404-3005, or their nearest police station, or Crime Stop on 08600-10111.