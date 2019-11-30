Chippa hope win against Baroka will boost their points

Chippa United mild fielder Thabo Rakhale wants his team to continue riding the wave of success they are currently enjoying in the Absa Premiership.

After picking up six points in their previous two outings, Rakhale will be hungry for more points when his team face Baroka, at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, on Sunday (3.30pm).

But most importantly he will be looking to bang in more goals.

The former Orlando Pirates player who had been on the sidelines due to injury made his return known when he assisted in both the two goals scored by William Twala, when Chippa beat Amazulu 2-0 away.

Rakhale was also one of the goal scorers in Wednesday night's showdown which saw the Chilli Boys thrash the Black Leopards 3-0.

The 29-year-old player now hopes to deliver the same positive performance on Sunday.

“As players we told ourselves that we needed to move away from where we were and the coach also believes that we can move from that position,” Rakhale said.

“At training we are working hard. In the past two games it was obvious that we have done well so far.

“We just need to take it one game at a time and see how far we can go before the season breaks.

“It’s a great feeling to score because it’s been a while since I’ve scored. It was my first goal this season and last game I created two goals, so that has built my confidence a lot.”

Chippa scored their second consecutive win in the league on Wednesday night against Leopards.

Coach Norman Mapeza's hard work in the training pitch has not gone to waste. The players seem to be responding well to his tactics and are playing with more zeal and confidence.

The Zimbabwean coach will be pleased with the fact that his players have kept the momentum going, following their 2-0 win against AmaZulu before the international break.

Despite the triumph the Chilli Boys are still 16th on the log with 10 points from 12 matches but a win against Baroka on Sunday could lift them out of the danger zone.

“We will be playing against a good team Baroka team, but for us the focus is to take it a game at a time,” Mapeza said.

“We are not yet out of the woods, we just need to stay positive and keep believing.

“I hope we will produce the same performance as like what we did on Wednesday and get another positive result against Baroka.”

Though pleased with his team’s results Mapeza says there was still more work to be done.