Author takes readers on road trip to success

Port Elizabeth author Bongolethu Kota is preparing to release his first book, The Road Trip — A Self- Guide to Success.

This is the first book to be published by his own independent, self-funded publishing company called Young Fine Arts Productions Publication House (YFAP), with more books to follow in the new year.

The Road Trip is a book designed to guide people on their personal journey to success.

“This is an inspirational book of self-motivation that uses the metaphor of a road trip to illustrate to the readers a clear set of instructions as to how they can achieve their goals and the challenges we face interpersonally, socially and environmentally — that prevent us from attaining our objectives,” Kota said.

“I started working on this book in March last year and finished it in January.’ I am working with an editor, Lebo Mashego.”

Kota met Mashego through a mutual friend in the industry.

Mashego is a creative director and co-founder of Being magazine.

“What makes this book different to other self-help books is the approach I have taken in giving advice. I tell people in as much detail as possible how to get to where they need to be in their lives, in a realistic manner,” Kota said.

The 27-year-old, who is originally from Cape Town, is both a writer and a website developer, skills he puts to good use in his company.

By 2010 he had already drafted his first anthology but withheld the publication of the book and moved to Cape Town to study for a BA degree.

Kota is the MD of Young Fine Arts Productions, a multidisciplinary organisation that he founded in 2012 with his partners Khanyiso Yose, Tamsanqa Xaluva and Yanga Matshoba.

Within this organisation, he solely founded the Young Fine Arts Productions Publication House, the publishing house that will be publishing his first book.

The house offers training and mentorship to improve writing skills to both new and experienced writers.

It is a self-funded company, with Kota relying on his own funds and sponsorships.

Kota has penned a series of novels and anthologies called the Indelible Thoughts Series.

The books in this series touch on a variety of controversial topics such as religion, organised crime, corruption and poverty.

They are set to be published soon after The Road Trip.

The date for the official book launch is yet to be announced.