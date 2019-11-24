NMB innovator plans to use drones to assist farmers
Port Elizabeth chartered accountant Shaun Ridgway wants to make life easier for citrus farmers by using the fad every tech-savvy person owns at the moment — drones.
Named the Business Partners aspiring young entrepreneur of 2019 regional winner, the 27-year-old Ridgway came up with the idea of using drone technology to collect aerial visual data for the agriculture sector...
