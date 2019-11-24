Metro staffers’ wings clipped as travel agent suspends service
While most SAA flights were grounded this week, so were Nelson Mandela Bay officials, as the municipality failed to pay its travel agent on time.
Rennies Travel suspended the city’s service on Tuesday...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.