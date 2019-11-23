Eastern Cape film makes waves on local and global stage

PREMIUM

Fondly known for her warm maternal characters such as Igazi’s Queen Mother, late Port Elizabeth theatre and film stalwart Nomhle Nkonyeni bids farewell in a different role in the Mdantsane-based feature film, Knuckle City.



While grief struck SA when news of Nkonyeni's death broke in July, it was not yet goodbye from the legendary actress...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.