Criminals beware, festive season crime team hot on your heels

PREMIUM

A new approach to policing during the festive season will see joint crime combating plans kick off in various hotspot areas across the metro, as authorities prepare for a bumper season.



Though similar plans have been launched in the past, this year a new approach will see an integrated operational co-ordinating committee set in motion to monitor all operations...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.