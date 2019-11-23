Bay Pride festival a week-long spectacle

PREMIUM

Residents of Nelson Mandela Bay and those who are part of the LGBTQI+ community have much to look forward when the annual NMBPride festival swings into action from Saturday.



The 2019 instalment of NMBPride has been punted as a unique experience which will include various events all over the city, leading up to a much-anticipated Pride March next Saturday, November 30...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.