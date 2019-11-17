Forgotten world of whorls of stone on Mpumalanga’s doorstep

Mpumalanga is a province of vast beauty and natural wonders that does not fail to land on the radars of tourists, local and international alike.

However, despite attractions such as Kruger National Park and the Blyde River Canyon, Mpumalanga is home to a lesser-known historical site that remains unexplored and unprotected and may soon be lost to the forgotten pages of history if something is not done.

If you were to take a closer look at the Mpumalanga escarpment, you’d notice mysterious stone structures dotted across the land. Covering 10,000km2, these circular rock formations once formed part of a homeland left behind by a vanished civilisation few know about today.

This historical and archaeological heritage site was first explored by historian Peter Delius in 2004, when he was asked by the then premier of the province, Thabang Makwetla, to head a Mpumalanga Heritage Research project.