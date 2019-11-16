Vantyi funeral a celebration of his life

Hundreds of people gathered in New Brighton on Friday to bid farewell to Port Elizabeth businessman Richmond Vantyi.

In a moving service which saw several speakers paying tribute to Vantyi, he was described as a father who had built a legacy for his children to follow.

Vantyi, who was 85, was awarded a special provincial funeral by acting president Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

Among those who attended the funeral at the Nangoza Jebe Hall were ANC delegates Mlibo Qoboshiyane, Nonkqubela Pieters, Nceba Faku, Nancy Sihlwayi, Andile Lungisa and Teris Ntutu.

The founder of the Vantyi and Vantyi funeral parlour in Zwide in 1984 died last Thursday last after a long battle with illness.

Vantyi’s eldest son, Mhlangovuyo Vantyi, 49, said his father had ensured that his business would not fall apart once he was gone.

“Death is a leveller and it is for us to prevail. My father did a lot for us and when the parent has done a lot for the child, the parent deserves honour,” Mhlangovuyo said.

He said Vantyi had invested in people and dibea lot of great things for the community, at times even neglecting his own children to do so.

“It is going to be difficult because it is a challenge to continue what you started, but we will try,” Mhlangovuyo said.

He added that the family would unite and carry on with Vantyi’s legacy and build towards the future.

“I thank the people of Port Elizabeth for the support and also my siblings for the role they played and their efforts throughout my father’s illness,” he said.

Three of Vanyi’s daughters delivered a tribute, with the eldest, Sisanda Nduvane, saying their father had taught them strong business ethics.

She said the family would remember him mostly for the love and respect he had instilled in them.

The coffin was draped in the SA flag.

Speaking about Vantyi’s life, a friend who grew up with him, Themba Mabona, described him as a family man who believed in forgiveness, saying his life was worth celebrating.

Nafcoc national president Sabelo Macingwana said Vantyi’s passing had left them with a deep sense of loss.

“Vantyi fought for our liberation. If he had strength, I don’t think the chaos happening in our municipality would have happened,” he said.

Delivering the eulogy, Eastern Cape education MEC Fundile Gade said it was important when people gathered on such occasions that everyone responded to the call for ethical and moral leadership.

He said Vantyi’s generation was highly disciplined.

“We must not lose the vision and mission of the government and the organisation. Let’s all do good where we can from wherever we are because it is the little good that when put together overwhelms the world,” Gade said.

Vantyi’s body was laid to rest in the Forest Hill cemetery.