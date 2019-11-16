Wine show tickets up for grabs with Weekend Post

The fifth annual Eastern Cape Wine Show is heading for the Bay — and those who enjoy a fine vintage are in for a treat.

Taking place in the Tsitsikamma Rooms at the Boardwalk Convention Centre on November 29 and 30, the show will sport a new look inspired by sun and sea, with about 40 exhibitors on hand to present 200 wines for sample and sale.

Sparkling wine from Krone, Valdo and Boschendal will set the tone for the evening, with past regulars Boekenhoutskloof, Bonnievale, Chamonix, Glen Carlou, Hill & Dale, Neethlingshof, Jordan, Spier, Tokara and Zevenwacht also on offer.

New brands at the show include Holden Manz, Survivor, Balance, Lyngrove and Rainbow’s End among others and as usual a few select “foodie” exhibitors will be on hand to ensure wine lovers have something to snack on.

The show takes place between 5pm and 9pm both evenings and tickets are available via webtickets.co.za and at the door, subject to availability.

The Early Bird price booked via webtickets.co.za by November 17 is R180. Tickets will cost R200 at the door.

WIN TICKETS

Five lucky Weekend Post readers can win tickets to the show.

The five winners will each win four tickets and four deli vouchers for either the Friday or Saturday show.

To enter, SMS WINE, followed by your name, to 41893. Free minutes do not apply and errors will be billed.

The cut-off for entries is Monday at midday.