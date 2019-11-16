Rhodes student wins court battle with municipality after losing arm
A Rhodes University student who spent hours with his mangled hand caught in a defective waste filtering machine — eventually losing his arm — has succeeded in ensuring the Makana municipality accepts liability for the horrific ordeal that left him permanently disfigured.
It has been a long road for Oiwathaile Onosi, 34, who initially thought he would lose his life in an accident that irrevocably changed his life...
