PE architecture student wins provincial award

While architecture has the profound ability to capture a particular moment in history, the recent Corobrik regional architecture award-winner has his sights firmly set on the future and cementing his place at the national awards ceremony in May.

It was announced that Gideon Greyvenstein, 25, from Nelson Mandela University, was the Eastern Cape regional winner of this sought-after award during a ceremony at the university earlier in November.

His dissertation “The Design of a Merino Wool Processing Facility in Barkly East, Eastern Cape” proposes a sustainable factory as a rural regenerative system.

The subject of this treatise was sparked by the concerning state of rural Eastern Cape agrarian towns and the lack of facilities.

Greyvenstein is one of eight young architects from top SA universities receiving a Corobrik Regional Architecture Award in recognition of their design talent and innovation throughout 2019.

“The project [dissertation] aims to use a factory to restore forgotten wastelands, traditionally used as buffer zones in township communities,” Greyvenstein said.

In addition to the cash prize of R10,000, the regional competition winners are through to the finals of the National Architectural Student of the Year Award — which comes with R70,000 in prize money. The winners will be announced in Johannesburg in May 2020.

“I am excited to be able to present my idea and the potential it has to assist several social issues affecting our country to some of the best minds in the field,” Greyvenstein said.

Another Port Elizabeth student from the university, Robert Duvenhage, received R6,000 and the award for the best use of clay brick for his thesis “The Design of a Plastic Recycling Facility in Central, Port Elizabeth”.

Duvenhage said the chosen site is the old WH Morgan brewery in Central.

“My inspiration came from a non-profit organisation which has a branch in Port Elizabeth and focuses on community upliftment.

“The organisation rewards those who bring in recycled plastic. This, together with improper waste management, inspired the idea to recycle existing buildings, as well as find a way to create a space for those less fortunate to start their first step into bettering their current situation.

Mohammad Yusuf Gopee took home the second prize of R8,000, and Zani Alberts received R6,000 for third place.