Dutch visit could spark implementation of major new eco-project

An upcoming visit by a Dutch business delegation could be the long-awaited catalyst to rejuvenate Nelson Mandela Bay’s degraded waterways, spark new jobs and revenue,, bolster water security and reduce fire risk.



A high-powered delegation from The Netherlands is due to visit the dormant wood pelletisation plant at pelletisationek and the team behind the new Two Rivers Initiative is hoping a deal will result which could drive massive alien vegetation clearing in the Swartkops and Baakens river valleys...

