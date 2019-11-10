Port Elizabeth’s Brett Dakin on the ball with boccia

Multiple national boccia champion Brett Dakin will again look to fly the SA flag high on the international stage when he competes in the 2019 BISFed Dubai Boccia Open in December.



Dakin, 22, who competed at the American/African Regional championship Sao Paulo, Brazil, in October, said he was excited to be representing the country at the prestigious UAE event. ..

