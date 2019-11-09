Port Elizabeth public chips in on name changes

In light of the Eastern Cape Geographical Names Committee’s call for name changes for Port Elizabeth, its airport and Uitenhage, Weekend Post asked the public to weigh in on the proposal.

On Thursday, The Herald reported that the committee had recommended Port Elizabeth be renamed Gqebera, the airport be named after Khoi and San chief David Stuurman, and Uitenhage be renamed Kariega.

Uitenhage’s Rosedale township will be renamed Kamesh if the committee’s recommendation is approved.

It has also proposed that the acronym NU — used to demarcate sections of Motherwell township — be scrapped.

The public may e-mail comments and objections to Linda.Zileni@ecsrac.gov.za, Chuima.mfikill@ecsrac.gov.za and mark.mandita@ecsrae.gov.za

New Brighton’s Siyabulela Hlela, 28, said: “I don’t support the proposal to change names that have always been there. We have always known PE as it is, so it’s just going to confuse people, especially if places are renamed after people or things we don’t even know of.”