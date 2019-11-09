‘Giants will be slayers this time around’

PREMIUM

An aggressive, entertaining brand of cricket will be what Port Elizabeth cricket lovers can expect when the Nelson Mandela Bay Giants take to St George’s Park for their opening Mzansi Super League match.



These were the words of Giants captain Jon Jon Smuts, as the team prepared to welcome inaugural MSL champions Jozi Stars in Port Elizabeth on Sunday at 2pm. ..

