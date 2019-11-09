Coastal gems up for rent

Are you a young aspiring hotel or guest-house owner?

If so, you could run a business with some of the best seaside views if your proposal gets the thumbs-up from the Eastern Cape department of public works.

Vast tracts of land and properties, some near Cintsa, Haga Haga and Port Alfred, are available for long-term leases, the department announced this week.

Public works MEC Babalo Madikizela is calling for proposals for the redevelopment and leasing of certain state-owned properties in the Eastern Cape.

The vacant buildings could be used for accommodation, workshops and other specialised industries.

The proposals are for 30-year leases, with the option to extend the lease by a further 20 years.

This week Madikizela said it was his intention to provide new entrants to the sector, specifically previously disadvantaged women and youth, by giving them access to properties of the state which they could lease for a prescribed period.

“Our intention is to stimulate economic growth through the development and utilisation of state-owned properties which are now sitting unoccupied and undeveloped,” he said.

Madikizela said the proposals were expected to assist the department to increase its revenue generation and better manage its immovable assets portfolio.

“There are people out there who are now misusing state-owned properties and this is our way of trying to change the department.

“We want to resuscitate the property sector and deal with the invasion and illegal occupation of government properties,” he said.