‘No legal basis to recall IPTS money’ — acting city boss
Nelson Mandela Bay acting city manager Nobuntu Mgogoshe says the National Treasury has no legal basis to withdraw or recall money spent on the city’s bus system.
This comes after the Treasury threw down the gauntlet in October with a letter, giving the municipality two weeks to repay about R3bn it had received for the Integrated Public Transport System (IPTS)...
