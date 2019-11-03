Diverse artists unite for anti-crime compilation

A group of Port Elizabeth artists have banded together in a project that shares an important message about unity and showcases the diversity of the local music industry.

The project — music compilation called Nelson Mandela Bay Mixed Genre Compilation — is due for release on November 22.

The Nelson Mandela Bay Mixed Genre Compilation incorporates 12 different genres, including Afro-pop, gospel, kwaito, amapiano, deep-house and hip-hop, among others.

Sima Booi, who spearheaded the project with his partner Nkosinathi Rasi, said the compilation was aimed at creating unity through music, and raising awareness about the need to bring an end to crime in SA.

“This compilation is a symbol of unity for Nelson Mandela Bay as a whole, even artists that didn’t want to work together before will now see that working together is possibly the one way to achieve more,” Booi said.

“We are trying to push the message of unity within the music industry.

“There’s never a song where someone does every bit of work by themselves, it’s always a group effort.

“So we have worked together on this project to create awareness on crime and life in Port Elizabeth in general,” Rasi said.

The compilation features 22 local artists including vocalists Thembi Mona and Sanelisiwe Bako and local producer duos Breaking News and Deep Sound Crew.

Each artist on the compilation was chosen based on criteria set by Booi and Rasi, in line with their vision for the compilation.

“The choosing of the artists was at first based on our criteria.

“When we decided to do this project, we knew what kind of sound we wanted for each of the songs.

“We chose artists based on how talented and compatible they were for the music we wanted to create.

“Then it was more about the availability of the artists.

“Every artist on the compilation has proven themselves worthy of being part of the project,” Booi said.

Breaking News, consisting of Kuhle Mbhashe and Siya Mtembu, have been making music together for three years.

“As upcoming artists, we are excited to be part of a project like this.

“We are excited to grow together and we are bringing something new to Port Elizabeth,” Mbhashe said.

The compilation was entirely created at Dockside Studios in Kwazakhele, a studio run by Booi and Rasi that offers recording time and space, as well as mixing and mastering services to young and upcoming artists.