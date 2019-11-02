Trio get life for murder of off-duty prison warder
Three men convicted of the gruesome June 2014 murder of an off-duty St Albans Prison warder each received hefty sentences in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Friday.
Handing down sentence, judge Irma Schoeman sentenced Jean-Claude Uithaler, 25, Khawulelani Gqunta, 24, and Sinethemba Mfihlo, 24, to life plus 15 years for their role in the murder of Quinton David Williams, 45...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.