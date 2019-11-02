Trio get life for murder of off-duty prison warder

PREMIUM

Three men convicted of the gruesome June 2014 murder of an off-duty St Albans Prison warder each received hefty sentences in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Friday.



Handing down sentence, judge Irma Schoeman sentenced Jean-Claude Uithaler, 25, Khawulelani Gqunta, 24, and Sinethemba Mfihlo, 24, to life plus 15 years for their role in the murder of Quinton David Williams, 45...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.