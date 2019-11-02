Spoilt for choice at The Crags

When you live in Nelson Mandela Bay, you are spoilt for choice, with surrounding weekend destinations in close proximity.

Whichever way you go — east, west or inland — there are places to explore and enjoy.

We chose to spend our latest holiday weekend at The Crags, a short two-hour drive westwards from Port Elizabeth.

When travelling with teens, it is important to find a place with lots to do.

Our crew loves fishing and the outdoors so we always choose a destination surrounded by natural beauty with loads of outdoor activities.

We decided to spend our weekend at Kundalila Farm, which checks all of our boxes.

Its self-catering Cashel Cottage sleeps six people and is one of the best-equipped cottages we have stayed at.

From an adjustable braai with tongs, grids, firelighters and lighter, to a tranquil hammock, a small kitchen brimming with everything you could possibly need, a games cupboard, novels and books, fluffy knee rugs — you name it, this quaint little log home has been so well thought out.

And the artworks on the walls are gloriously original, most being from resident artist Leigh Wolfaardt, who has her studio on the farm.

Judging by the information folder, there are unending possibilities of things to do in the area and you would have to stay for a few months to get through everything.

Here are the five things we chose to do on our weekend in The Crags: