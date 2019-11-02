Your Weekend

Smartphone addiction and your marriage

PREMIUM
Mo and Phindi Mo and Phindi 02 November 2019

If there were ever a generation in search of direction, authenticity and human connectedness, it has to located in today’s culture.

Although many of us live lives that were far-fetched dream for our grandparents, and even parents, many marriages seem a vast wasteland where our insatiable desire for quick fixes without putting in the work is the order of the day...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Man rescued after falling from high-rise building
Tributes pour in for veteran broadcaster Xolani Gwala

Most Read

X