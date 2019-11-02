Kaizer Chiefs desperate for a lucky 13 against Pirates

Kaizer Chiefs will hope that their upturn in fortunes and the decline of Orlando Pirates this season will help them to overcome a most unwanted record — the longest winless run in Soweto Derby history.

The teams will clash in the Telkom Knockout soccer quarterfinals at Durban’s Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday, with Chiefs winless in their past 12 matches against their great rivals, a run dating back almost five years.

It is already a damning statistic for Amakhosi fans, but they will hope to make it lucky 13 with a win, especially given the relative form of the sides this season.

TimesLIVE takes a glance at the past 12 Soweto Derby matches that have seen nothing in the win column for the Naturena club:

Kaizer Chiefs 0 Orlando Pirates 0 (March 7, 2015)

A dull league clash at the FNB Stadium that ended goalless with chances few and far between.

Kaizer Chiefs 1 Orlando Pirates 3 (October 31, 2015)

A strong second half performance from Pirates saw them race clear in this league clash as Ayanda Gcaba and Thamsanqa Gabuza followed up an opener from Issa Sarr. Erick Mathoho equalised for Chiefs before halftime.

Kaizer Chiefs 0 Orlando Pirates 0 (November 7, 2015)

A Telkom Knockout semifinal that finished goalless, although this one had a bit more life to it. When it went to extra time both teams settled for spot kicks and though Chiefs triumphed 6-5, this result goes into the record books as a draw. Chiefs lost the final 3-1 to Sundowns.

Orlando Pirates 1 Kaizer Chiefs 1 (January 30, 2016)

Willard Katsande put Chiefs ahead with a rare Soweto Derby goal, but Gabuza equalised in the second period of this league clash.

Orlando Pirates 2 Kaizer Chiefs 0 (March 5, 2016)

The Soweto giants were paired together in the last 32 of the Nedbank Cup and two goals in the final 13 minutes from Pirates striker Tendai Ndoro settled this contest. Pirates were good value for their win.

Orlando Pirates 0 Kaizer Chiefs 0 (October 29, 2016)

This match was played in front of a not-quite capacity FNB Stadium as the Chiefs faithful, in particular, grew disenchanted with their side’s underachievement. Not much to write about in this stale draw.

Kaizer Chiefs 1 Orlando Pirates 1 (March 4, 2017)

Chiefs started the brighter in this game and took a deserved lead through Joseph Malongoane. But an own goal from Tsepo Masilela meant Pirates picked up a point.

Kaizer Chiefs 0 Orlando Pirates 0 (October 21, 2017)

Both teams cancelled each other out in a league contest that perhaps deserved a goal as they took the game to each other at the start of the 2017-18 season.

Orlando Pirates 3 Kaizer Chiefs 1 (March 3, 2018)

A brace from Luvuyo Memela sealed the points for Pirates after Thembinkosi Lorch had put them ahead. Leonardo Castro equalised for Chiefs, but Pirates were much too strong on the day.

Orlando Pirates 2 Kaizer Chiefs 1 (October 27, 2018)

Chiefs led early through Khama Billiat, but Pirates were in front before halftime as two goals in three minutes turned the game on its head. Innocent Maela equalised before Vincent Pule got what proved to be the winner.

Kaizer Chiefs 1 Orlando Pirates 2 (November 24, 2018)

Lorch had Pirates ahead early on in this Telkom Knockout semifinal but Castro equalised for Chiefs. It looked as though the game would head for extra time before Justin Shonga pounced to score the winner.

Kaizer Chiefs 1 Orlando Pirates 1 (February 9, 2019)

The last meeting between the sides was a league clash in February as Daniel Cardoso put Chiefs in front from the penalty spot. Lorch equalised with 10 minutes to go to ensure the points were shared.