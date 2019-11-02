‘Federer really is Mr Nice Guy’
Port Elizabeth teen had stars in her eyes when she met the Wimbledon champion in Switzerland
It is not every day that young tennis players get to meet their idols, but Port Elizabeth’s Caroline Cairns, 15, got to scratch off the top item on her bucket list by meeting one of the greatest athletes of our time, tennis champion Roger Federer.
And it was by pure luck that the happy event even happened...
