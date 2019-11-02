Farmers dig deep during the drought
Situation so bad in Aberdeen livestock are eating cactus plants
Everyone is depending on me to provide for them, but I’m only one man — alone with no-one else but my own two hands.
These were the chilling words of stock farmer Marlon de Jager who was attempting to find an additional water source on his 5,000ha farm to water lucerne to feed his starving dorper sheep...
