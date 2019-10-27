Bay sprinter Smit dreams of world gold
Visual impairment will not stand in the way of Port Elizabeth sprinter Jaco Smit and his dream of winning gold when he laces up for the World Para Athletics Championships in Dubai in November.
Earlier this week, Smit, who will earn his green-and-gold outfit for the first time, said he was excited to line up against some of the world’s best para-athletes at the championships. ..
