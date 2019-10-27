A married state of mind

Few things are as important as marriage vows during a wedding. Vows are at the centre of all civil marriage ceremonies, and they are declared publicly. They are the solemn words spoken by the couple to each other expressing both intent and promise. They express how the couple intends to relate to one another, what their approach will be in navigating the path of life together, and what meaning they intend to give to their marriage. They are an oath to work at living out this intent, no matter how challenging life may be.



However, because of how society has turned weddings to be more about the aesthetics rather than the solemn ceremony to cut a covenant, couples often forget about the vows. They tend to easily remember the glitz, who came and didn’t come, who said what at the wedding reception, and who bought them what gift. Hardly a month later, they would have talked everything through about the wedding, and will only then be hit by the reality of marriage. When your eyes are off the ball, you often miss the target...

