NMB turns to court to stop illegal churches
At least 15 churches that are operating illegally in Port Elizabeth's Govan Mbeki Avenue in Central could be forced to close after they ignored zoning notices from the municipality.
NMB Metro director of land use Mthulisi Msimanga said the next step in the crackdown on illegal businesses was applying for court interdicts through the city’s legal services...
