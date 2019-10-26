EC actress in series with childhood heroine

PREMIUM

Growing up in the Eastern Cape village of Tsomo, where dreaming beyond the borders of one's existence was uncommon, Ithemba lead actress Nommangaliso Mangi Tebeka, 28, never really imagined becoming anything specific, never mind an actress.



However, she does recall jumping for joy whenever actress Brenda Ngxoli appeared as Vuyo in the TV drama Home Affairs...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.