Kings in no rush to find ‘Mr Right’
When the Isuzu Southern Kings eventually find “Mr Right” to coach their Guinness PRO14 team it will be a lengthy, three-year appointment.
After a drawn-out process to find a new coach was aborted, Kings chair Loyiso Dotwana and his board have been given extra time to mull over their coaching plan...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.