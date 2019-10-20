Kings in no rush to find ‘Mr Right’

PREMIUM

When the Isuzu Southern Kings eventually find “Mr Right” to coach their Guinness PRO14 team it will be a lengthy, three-year appointment.



After a drawn-out process to find a new coach was aborted, Kings chair Loyiso Dotwana and his board have been given extra time to mull over their coaching plan...

