PE’s Natia van Heerden dreams of becoming Ironman professional

Port Elizabeth triathlete Natia van Heerden refused to let stomach cramps get in the way of achieving her goals when she won her maiden Ironman World Championship title recently.



Competing in her first Ironman World Championships in Kona, Hawaii, Van Heerden, 28, put on an exhibition in triathlon racing as she won ihe 25-29 age group with a time of 9 hrs, 39 mins and 20 seconds. ..

