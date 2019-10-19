It’s a dog’s life for Ian and Gino

Q&A with Ian von Memerty

Why are you back doing another show?

For many happy reasons, the main one being that this partnership had worked so well for the audience and for us.

It feels like we are the ideal foil for each other; a perfect partnership at the perfect time in our careers.

A drummer and a pianist; both comedians; both high energy — and the combination sends the audiences out on such a high.

It is bloody fantastic.

Is this a whole new show or does it have parts of Common and Class?

This is completely new — every line, every song, every dance move, every sequence — and this show was even easier to put together than last time.

We had so many ideas.

The only thing we have brought forward from the last show are the old guys, Jack and Johnny — our version of Boet en Swaer. They were such a hit — literally tidal waves of laughter every night — that they are back by popular demand, but with a whole new set of ludicrous topics, tantrums and tirades.

Why is the show called Unleashed?

We were held hostage in the theatre for two hours in Durban by rioting students [in February], so we joked we’d better invest in a dog for security. And with that it was off to the races — now we do about 20 breeds of dogs, each with their own personalities and accents.

For any dog lover — and people who don’t like dogs — this was a huge hit in the two preview shows we did.

It gives us a chance to change characters at lightning speed — and be funny while doing something that all audiences respond to.

From Great Danes to Yorkshire Terriers, from the Africanus township special to the new age Afghan, it is one long howl of laughter.

What’s the biggest difference between Unleashed and Common and Class?

In Common and Class we played one character for the whole show — I was the stuck-up showbiz snob and Gino was the Despatch “doffie” drummer.

In this show we are ourselves, which gives us the chance to bounce off each other as personalities, but also to do these quirky, quick characters and jokes.

We both realised we’re so comfortable working together and that we find each other really funny, so there is an extra layer of trust now.

What are the best and worst things about working with Gino?

Worst things — he is a loskop who is not particularly good at remembering words ... In fact words and chords! In fact, words, chords and choreography!

In fact, remembering anything is a real challenge for him, which means I have to learn both our shows.

He suffers from an acute dose of “monkey mind” — one word and he heads off in the middle of a sentence into his own world to follow this new thought, whether it is relevant or not!

I keep a bag of peanuts and if he gets distracted I throw them at his head.

The best things? This is cheesy but it is true — he is literally one of the nicest people you could ever hope to meet.

I don’t think he has a mean bone in his body.

And then he is really, really talented and funny.

He cracks me up all the time and is a really, really, really good drummer.

And then his energy and enthusiasm are a constant.

What do you think Gino would say are the best and worst things about working with you?

I think it would be hard for him to find anything problems working with me, aside from my anal retentiveness, Germanic perfectionism, giant ego, overly sophisticated musical tastes and addiction to the stopwatch.

Other than that, I am pretty easy-going.

Most people ask where you get your energy. Now you are working with Gino, who is also hyperactive. Are rehearsals exhausting?

Yes and no. Yes, because we both get so carried away with the music or the characters or the moves that we are not very good at taking it easy when we are learning the stuff.

No, because we drink many cups of tea and when we are working together we feed off each other in terms of energy.

Of course we are show business people so people are always thinking, “do they do drugs?”

We are two of the cleanest-living old farts in the business — I am literally a drug virgin and for Gino a second whisky is, like, whoa!

How are you feeling about this show?

Dangerously confident. And I know Gino feels that same way.

We both have a sense this material is universal and funny and different to anything anyone else is doing.

Our combined experience and instincts are telling us the audience is going to leave having had as much fun as we have — and let me tell you that is a whole lot of fun.

And they are fortunate because they will have had a really great time — but they will not have sweated as much as we have!