Coping with an unemployed husband

PREMIUM

There aren’t many words to describe what happens in the life of a responsible husband with all the abilities, experience, education and attitude to suddenly lose his ability to provide.



Other than death and divorce, we know of no other stress-inducing event in the life of a grown man that’s as shocking to his system as abruptly removing his ability to provide...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.