Chippa plan to go all the way

Patrick Tignyemb strongly believes Chippa United can go all the way in the Telkom Knockout Tournament when they meet his former team Bloemfontein Celtic at Mdantane’s Sisa Dukashe Stadium on Tuesday evening.

This despite Chippa having experienced a tough time in the Premier Soccer League this season.

The experienced goalkeeper, who recently joined the Port Elizabeth-based outfit from Celtic after a fallout with management over unpaid match bonuses, said they were hoping to change their fortunes in the league by expelling his former team from the cup competition.

“Celtic is my former team and I love them so much, but we have to kick them out of the competition because we want to win silverware for the team,” Tignyemb said on Friday.

“Everyone in the team is focused on working hard as we prepare for this important game.

“But we have to remain committed if we are to cause an upset against our visitors.”

The Cameroonian international who spent 11 years at Celtic said he knew Siwelele like the back of his own hand and would use the information accumulated over those years to guide the Chilli Boys to their first win this season.

“I know everything that happens at Celtic and I will use all the information I’ve gained over there to control the game.

“But it’s not about that — we are going to take the game as it comes.

“That’s my former team, but I’m with Chippa United now.

“So we are going to go there and win the game, and I believe I will be able to contribute to that.

“I don’t care about what has happened in the past between us.

“I have to remain focused on the prize.

“Celtic is not important to me.”

Tignyemb said they were all hoping to end their winless run on Tuesday as they were yet to taste victory this season in the PSL.

The negatives were only temporary, he said.

“I think we have positives and negatives from the league this season.

“Positive, in the sense that we do create chances and the negative in that we still can’t convert those chances.

“For me it’s not a factor because we are going to bounce back from this.

“We just need one or two games to change the situation.

“We don’t need five games to change things around in the league and we must start with this Telkom Knockout,” he said.

The Chilli Boys will go into the much-anticipated encounter without the likes of prolific former skipper Mark Mayambela, who is now plying his trade at Cape Town City.

However, the likes of experienced and long-serving striker Andile Mbenyane will be available for selection by newly appointed coach Norman Mapeza.