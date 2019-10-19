Ailing teen has ‘matric dance’ in hospital

It was somewhat of a Cinderella story, but instead of a fairy godmother and a magical pumpkin, Livingstone Hospital staff traded in a Port Elizabeth teen’s hospital gown for a beautiful dress, and transformed their staff tea room into a hall adorned with fairy lights so that she, too, could attend a matric farewell.



Having spent half her life in and out of hospital due to complications as a result of her cystic fibrosis, Larisca Radue, 19, is now eager to receive the lung transplant she hopes will prolong her life...

