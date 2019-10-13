Proud achievement as SA’s Williams returns to Nelson Mandela Bay
PE-born Bafana player hoping to show off his skills
Port Elizabeth-born goalkeeper Ronwen Williams has fought many tough battles to climb to the top of the ladder and earn himself a prized place in the Bafana Bafana squad.
The 27-year-old from the northern areas has also enjoyed some regular time with newly crowned MTN8 winners SuperSport United and is one the players who have contributed to the team’s successes...
