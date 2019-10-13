Proud achievement as SA’s Williams returns to Nelson Mandela Bay

PE-born Bafana player hoping to show off his skills

PREMIUM

Port Elizabeth-born goalkeeper Ronwen Williams has fought many tough battles to climb to the top of the ladder and earn himself a prized place in the Bafana Bafana squad.



The 27-year-old from the northern areas has also enjoyed some regular time with newly crowned MTN8 winners SuperSport United and is one the players who have contributed to the team’s successes...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.