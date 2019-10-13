Aiming to raise the bar at championship
Port Elizabeth bodybuilder Ki-Yano Schoonraad will be looking to bring an improved package to the stage when she steps out at the 2019 World Junior Championships in Hungary in November.
Schoonraad, 20, will be making her second appearance on the International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness (IFBB) world stage when she puts her tanned and toned physique on show...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.