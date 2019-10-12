Ponzi scheme ‘trader’ gets 15 years
A Sunridge Park family man who in April pleaded guilty to running a massive Ponzi scheme was handed a 15-year jail sentence this week after he squandered R23m of investor money.
David Wilmot, 47, pleaded guilty to 153 counts of fraud, one count of contravening the Exchange Control Act, one count of contravening the financial advisory and intermediary services act and one count of money laundering...
