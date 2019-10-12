Call for bills to be signed

PREMIUM

Calls for President Cyril Ramaphosa to sign the correlated Performers Protection Amendment Bill and Copyright Amendment Bill have intensified since Igazi actress Vatiswa Ndara’s scathing open letter to minister Nathi Mthethwa.



The lengthy letter, in which Ndara addresses injustices relating to residual payments, unfair contractual and working conditions and remuneration, has seen several other actors and actresses calling for an end to the exploitation of artists...

