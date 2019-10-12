Boy, 4, dies as wall at boxing club collapses
A Veeplaas family has been left shocked and devastated after four-year-old Olona Matini was killed when a wall collapsed on him on Thursday afternoon.
Olona had followed his uncle, Aphelele, 12, to the Vigorous Boxing Club in Mlotheni Street where they both trained for boxing when part of a wall at the club fell on him...
